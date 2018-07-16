City to Begin Bike Lane Reversals on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia will begin the process of reversing a major bike lane project Tuesday, July 16th 2018.

Tuesday morning crews will return Farrow Road to its’ previous four-lane set up.

According to City Manager Teresa Wilson, negative feedback prompted the decision after residents launched numerous complaints.

The two bike lanes are set to be removed and resurfacing of the two outer lanes will begin.

Wilson stated, “Based on a significant amount of feedback provided by residents from the communities in the area, a decision was made to move forward with a lane reversal and return that section of Farrow Road back to its original state. We are taking this action in order to be responsive to our citizens and move forward based on information received during the recent public meetings.”

