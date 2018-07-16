Coroner Identifies Person who died in Accident on Park Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a single car accident in the 700 block of Park Road in Lexington on Sunday.

According to Coroner Fisher, 56 year old Michael Lynn Martin, of Ridge Spring was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Martin, who was travelling west, left the right side of the roadway and overturned into a pond, say officials.

Martin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was removed from the submerged vehicle by bystanders who attempted resuscitation until first responders arrived, according to Fisher.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed on July 16, 2018 indicate that Mr. Martin’s death was likely the result of

natural causes.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.