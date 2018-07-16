For the Health of It: The Diabetes – Exercise Connection

Hima Dalal explains the connection and the benefit of exercise connected to diabetes

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is a chronic condition associated with abnormally high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, lowers blood glucose. DM can be caused by either insufficient or absent production of insulin, or by the body’s inability to utilize insulin correctly.

Vital Energy founder Hima Dalal, DM affects approximately 30.3 million people in the US, while 84.1 million others in the US are classified as pre-diabetic. It is also estimated that 7.2 million people have DM who are undiagnosed and do not realize that they have it.

Dalal says that DM, if neglected, can cause blindness, kidney failure, nerve damage, and cause nephropathy in hands and feet. DM can also increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. According to Dalal, Physical, Occupational Therapy treatment will be helpful if you have generalized weakness, nephropathy in feet and hands ,or associated medical conditions like obesity,arthritis etc.

DM is the 7th leading cause of death in the US. Increase of blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and decrease in blood sugar (hypoglycemia) is dangerous as it can cause loss of consciousness,

headaches, decrease in cognitive status over a time, and in the long run can cause irreversible damage in your brain function and loss of muscle mass.

Regular cardiovascular exercises and strengthening with low weight dumbbells and resistance bands is extremely helpful for absorption of glucose in muscle cells and balancing of sugar level

in the blood stream. It is always advisable to take exercise prescription from your occupational therapist or physical therapist who will consider your body mass index, other joint pain,

muscle strength and flexibility, heart rate, and pulmonary function any other medical condition into consideration while creating a personalized exercise program for you.

Lifestyle changes like diet prescription from dietitian or nutritionist to avoid sugar and carbohydrate rich diet & caffeine drinks.Importance of drinking water, proper sleep habits,

proper exercises, practicing in yoga and meditation to relax & distress, and proper medication as advised by your physician will let you live your life to the fullest.

