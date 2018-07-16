SCE&G: Lane Closures on I 26 in West Columbia Week of July 16 for Line Work

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in West Columbia need to be aware of lane closures this week.

According to SCE7G, lanes along portions of I-26 in West Columbia will be closed from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. daily, July

16-July 19, as crews perform overhead electric line work across the roadway.

The work will take place during overnight hours in coordination with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to SCE&G, work will occur approximately .5 miles east of mile marker 113. It will require the following nighttime closures:

Wwestbound inside lane, Eastbound outside lane and Westbound shoulder.

Lanes are expected to be clear for normal traffic flow by approximately 7 a.m. daily.