City of West Columbia Launches Police Officer Recruitment Program

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to serve and protect?

The West Columbia Police Department is launching a new recruitment program. The goal is to meet the growing need for qualified applicants, say officials.

The new program includes increased starting salaries for police officers and ways to remain competitive throughout an officer’s career with additional promotion opportunities and other incentives to retain trained officers, according to city officials.

“The applicant pool for the profession of police officer has dwindled over the years,” said Chief Dennis Tyndall. “Recruiting and retaining the best qualified candidates for police officers has been a challenge for law enforcement agencies across the state. It takes nine months to a year to hire and train an officer depending on how fast we can get them into the Criminal Justice Academy. With our new salary and benefits package, I am confident we will attract and retain good, qualified, and professional officers.”

Below is information about the new program and it’s qualifications and salary, from the City of West Columbia:

The starting salary for a new recruit to the department has increased to $39,964.09. If the applicant is already a certified officer, the starting salary is $41,602.23. The new program includes an $1,500 recruitment bonus for new officers, extending the range for take home vehicles, and a $150 monthly stipend for bilingual employees who serve the population in their daily work.

To apply to be a part of the West Columbia Police Department team, go to: https://westcolumbiasc.gov/employment/