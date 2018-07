Coroner: Heat Related Death in Kershaw County

KERSHAW, CO (WOLO)– Heat like we’ve seen these past few days in South Carolina can be deadly.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner and the Sheriff’s Office, 77 year old George Clark died last Tuesday, July 10, as a result of heat stroke.

Investigators say Clark was reported missing earlier this month before he was found in the woods behind his home.