Ex-Gamecock linebacker transfers to North Carolina A&T

By: Brock Watson

Former Gamecock Antoine Wilder has transferred to FCS school North Carolina A&T.

At USC, Wilder recorded 21 tackles overt his 28-game career.

He played linebacker, but also saw reps at defensive back, but his reps were limited. He made four starts at USC, before an elbow injury caused him to miss the spring.

NC A&T comes off an undefeated season and looks to maintain success under new head coach Sam Washington. They kick off the 2018 season on August 25th when they take on Jacksonville State. Look for Wilder to play a valuable role on the Aggie defense this fall.