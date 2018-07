Riverfront Park Closed for Vegetation Maintenance Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you to visit Riverfront Park during the day, you’ll need to make some different plans.

According to the City of Columbia, the park will be closed Thursday, July 19 for vegetation treatment along the Columbia Canal.

According to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, the park will be closed to guests until 6 p.m. but you can visit after 6, until 9pm.