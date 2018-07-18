Clemson women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

Season tickets to see the Tigers in action, under the direction of head coach Amanda Butler, are available today! Tickets are $40 for youth (13-17)/seniors (55+) and $60 for adults, with children 12 and under receiving free admission. Purchase your tickets now

Fans get their first look at Coach Butler and this year’s team in a pair of exhibition games, which are free and open to the public. Clemson will take on Lander on October 28 at Littlejohn Coliseum before playing host to Wingate on November 2 .

The real test begins on November 8 when the Tigers host Wofford to kick-off the 2018-19 campaign. This will be the eighth meeting between the teams with Clemson coming out on top in all eight outings, including a pair of 100-plus point victories.

Clemson hosts Lipscomb on November 11 before making a quick trip down to Columbia to square-off with in-state foe South Carolina. The Tigers are seeking their first victory over the Gamecocks since 2009, taking on a team that finished sixth in the polls at the conclusion of last season.

The Tigers remain in the SEC, heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide on November 19 in the final true road contest on the 2018-19 non-conference slate.

The month of November is highlighted by the Tigers participation in the 2018 Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas. This will be Clemson’s first appearance in the Junkanoo Jam, but the Tigers are no strangers to the Bahamas, having competed in the Bahamas Sun Splash Shootout on three separate occasions. In those three appearances, Clemson posted a 4-2 record, the most recent outing occurring during the 2010-11 season.

November 22 , and either Oklahoma or University of Alabama-Birmingham on November 23 or 24, depending on the outcome of game one. Fans can find more information on the Junkanoo Jam In the Bahamas, the Tigers will face Tennessee on, and either Oklahoma or University of Alabama-Birmingham onor 24, depending on the outcome of game one. Fans can find more information on the Junkanoo Jam here

The Tigers follow their trip to paradise with the ACC/Big 10 Challenge, hosting Illinois on November 28 for the annual event. Clemson is 3-4 all-time in the Challenge, most recently defeating Nebraska, 67-66, a season ago.

A home match-up against Belmont on December 2 kicks off a six-game home stand for the Tigers including games against High Point ( Dec. 5 ), Rhode Island ( Dec. 8 ), Davidson ( Dec. 16 ) and Marshall ( Dec. 18 ).

The Tigers close out the 2018-19 non-conference schedule against Appalachian State on Dec. 21 in Littlejohn Coliseum.

2018 Clemson Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 28 – Lander (H) – Exhibition

Nov. 2 – Wingate (H) – Exhibition

Nov. 8 – Wofford (H)

Nov. 11 – Lipscomb (H)

Nov. 15 – South Carolina (A)

Nov. 19 – Alabama (A)

Nov. 22-24 – Junkanoo Jam (N)

Nov. 28 – Illinois (H) – ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Dec. 2 – Belmont (H)

Dec. 5 – High Point (H)

Dec. 8 – Rhode Island (H)

Dec. 16 – Davidson (H)

Dec. 18 – Marshall (H)

Dec. 21 – Appalachian State (H)

