Clemson’s Etienne named to Doak Walker Award watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. — The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which annually honors the nation’s top college running back. Etienne is one of 62 running backs named to this year’s watch list.

Last year, Etienne earned third-team All-ACC honors after a freshman campaign in which he recorded a team-high 766 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 107 carries in 13 games. The native of Jennings, La., finished the season ranked tied for 10th in the nation in carries of 50 or more yards (four), including an 81-yard touchdown run against Louisville that represented the Tigers’ first run of 80-plus yards since the 2007 Chick-fil-A Bowl (C.J. Spiller).

Ten semifinalists for the award will be named in November, and three finalists will be announced on Nov. 20. The recipient of the 2018 Doak Walker Award will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 6 on ESPN.

The watch list selection is Etienne’s second of the week. On Monday, Etienne was one of three Tigers selected to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the top player in college football.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.