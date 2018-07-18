Consumer Alert: Water Pik Recalls certain type of Electric Toothbrush

(WOLO) Water Pik is recalling electric toothbrushes due to a fire hazard.

The company is recalling nearly four thousand of its Sonic-Fusion Flossing Toothbrushes.

According to Water Pik, the following models have been recalled:

Name of Product Model Serial/Lot Numbers

Sonic-Fusion® SF-01 SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28

Sonic-Fusion® SF-02 SF02 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28

Water Pik says the charging base may overheat and could start a fire.

Customers should return the toothbrush.

According to the company’s website, to receive a product return kit, or for additional information, consumers should call 1-800-674-7718 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MDT, Monday through Friday.