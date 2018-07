Dog and Cat Days of Summer Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking for a furry friend, the City of Columbia Animal Services is offering a summer adoption special.

The Dog & Cat Days of Summer Adoption Special runs July 16–21, 2018.

All cats and dogs will be available for adoption with a fee of $20, say officials.

This adoption fee includes spay/neuter, micro-chip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming, according to Animal Services.