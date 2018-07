Operation Southern Shield: Law Enforcement says Slow Down

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Slow down, that’s the message from police and highway patrol officers across the Southeast.

This week local law enforcement is putting the brakes on fast drivers and ramping up efforts to stop speeders.

They’re calling it “Operation Southern Shield”. The operation runs through Sunday, July 22.

The week-long project targets speeders across South Carolina, as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.