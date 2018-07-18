Suspect Sought in Springdale Armed Robbery

Springdale, S.C. (WOLO)–Springdale Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Quick Trip 3 Mobile Gas Station Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they responded to the Platt Springs Rd. business around 11:30 am in reference to an armed robbery.

According to police just after 11am a man entered the gas station, presented a firearm, and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspect then took off from the store in a truck on toward West Columbia.

If you know where the suspect is call the Springdale Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.