Williams Brice Stadium to sell alcohol during Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Alcohol will soon be sold at Williams Brice Stadium but only during certain events.

A food vendor applied to sell alcohol at the stadium for the upcoming Beyonce and Jay-Z concert and other private and non-athletic events.

You still can’t buy alcohol at Gamecock games and there are no plans to do so.

The South Eastern Conference bans stadiums from selling alcohol to general admission fans.