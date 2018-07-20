Ft. Jackson introduces welcomes new Command Sgt. Major

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Fort Jackson officially welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major Friday (7/20).

The Army training center welcomed Command Sergeant Major Jerimiah Gan in the change of responsibility ceremony.

Gan’s position is similar to a chief operating officer. He will carry out policies and standards, as well as advise the “CEO” on all matters regarding the enlisted soldiers.

Gan says he looks forward to connecting with the community.

Gan has been in the Army for 21 years and says that he is excited to start in his new position.