SC State Museum Hosting History Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for History Day at the South Carolina State Museum on Saturday, July 21.

During the event you can discover how the museum collects artifacts and creates exhibits, meet historians, explore the museum behind-the-scenes and more.

Here is the schedule from State Museum Officials:

Daniel Ackermann, curator and furniture expert at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, will speak to guests about furniture’s place in Southern history, and what it says about the culture of the times at 2 p.m.

At 11 a.m. Mackenzie Sholtz from Fig Leaf Patterns will talk about her work studying historic clothing and creating patterns based on her research.

Costumed living historians will reveal how they research and create their interpretations.

Bruce Cotner will show guests how to get started as a living historian at Noon.

Museum staff will give a special tour through the galleries, highlighting specific objects and how they came to the museum at 1 p.m.

Guests will get a behind the scenes tour of museum collections storage at 3 p.m.

A Mystery Artifacts contest will be held throughout the day for guests to test their knowledge on items in our collection.