‘Artists for Africa’ Group brings Dancers from Kenya to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Students from Kenya get an incredible opportunity and end up right here in Columbia.

For nearly 6 years, the group Artists for Africa has brought kids from Kenya to Columbia, S.C. to fuel their love for dance. Coming from the third largest slum in the world, many of these dancers live without running water and electricity.

Now, 11 dancers have this once in a lifetime opportunity, all thanks to the Scholarships provided by the non-profit.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers has the story here.

The group will perform before the dancers return to Kenya. If you’d like to see their performance, click the link here to buy tickets.