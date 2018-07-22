Pough hires new coaches to SC State staff

ORANGEBURG, SC – South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough entering his 17th season has added some new additions to the Bulldog Football Coaching Staff.

“There are some new faces on our staff, for sure…some young guys and a couple of experienced coaches,” Pough said recently, “but I’m impressed with the new guys we have hired. They bring experience, creditability and support to our program.”

The new staff includes five new faces, four on offense – Fred Farrier (associate head coach/wide receivers); Bennett Swygert (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks); Na’Shan Goddard (offensive line); and Corey Jenkins (tight ends and fullbacks). The lone defensive addition is Keith Jones (secondary/cornerbacks), who will be serving a second stint as a Bulldog assistant.

SWYGERT, coached by Pough during his playing days as a running back at the University of South Carolina, joins the Bulldog staff after seven years as an assistant at Newberry, where he began his collegiate coaching career as the running backs coach in 2011 before being elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2013-2017). In his five years as offensive coordinator and QB coach, Newberry made three NCAA playoff appearances and set school records for points (436), total yards (5,462) and single-game total offense (729 yards) in 2016.

GODDARD, a former offensive line coach at Newberry helped develop a unit that led to the Wolves’ third South Atlantic Conference (SAC) championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Newberry also established a number of offensive records and produced several All-SAC, All-Super Region 2, All-ECAC performers and one honorable mention All-American. Goddard played center, guard and tackle at USC under Lou Holtz, earning SEC all-Freshman and Freshman All-America honors in 2002. After earning his degree in 2005, he was signed as an undrafted NFL free agent by the New York Giants and also played for the NY Jets, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

FARRIER, most recently the head coach at MEAC rival Morgan State, brings 19 years of collegiate coaching experience to Orangeburg, including tenures at Michigan State (graduate assistant), Saginaw Valley State, Tennessee Tech, Shaw, Kentucky State and Morgan. In addition to Morgan State, where he faced Pough as a head coach in 2017, Farrier served five seasons as head coach at Kentucky State, where his 2006 team was 7-4. A 1994 Holy Cross graduate, who also earned a masters from Tennessee Tech in 2004, Farrier honed his coaching skills during three NFL Internships (Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions) and one CFL internship (Saskatchewan Rough Riders).

JENKINS, who will coach the Bulldog tight ends and fullbacks, most recently was assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, USC. Prior to a three-year stint (2016-2018) there, he was defensive coordinator (2010-2012) at Gray Military Academy. Following a short stint in professional baseball, Jenkins played football at Garden City (Kan.) Community College before enrolling at USC where he played quarterback two seasons and earned his bachelor’s degree. Jenkins was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2003 and also had contracts with Chicago, Carolina and Green Bay before finishing his career with Winnipeg of the CFL.

JONES, who coached the Bulldog secondary under Jeffries in 1978 and as a Bill Davis assistant in 1979, is returning to SC State after a circuitous career that has taken him to collegiate coaching stops at North Carolina A&T (twice), Murray State, Virginia Tech, The Citadel and the United States Naval Academy. A three-year Potomac High School (Dumfries, VA) tenure is also included in his 39-year hiatus from Orangeburg. The Charleston native and Citadel graduate coached defensive backs at every stop, and also handled outside linebackers at the Naval Academy, his most recent stop, and where he was a part of the 2015 Midshipmen’s 12-2 campaign and bowl win over Pittsburgh, the academy’s best showing in its history.

In addition to adding new coaches, Pough has made some changes in assignments as well for the upcoming campaign.

Returning are David Blanchard (23rd season) assistant head coach and defensive line, who owns the longest tenure as a Bulldog assistant; Gerald Henderson (16th season), defensive line assistant, pro liaison and director of operations Jonathan Saxon (4th season), who has been promoted to interim defensive coordinator and will continue to coach linebackers; Darrian Wilson (3rd season), secondary assistant/safeties; and Steve Bird (5th season), who moves from wide receivers to running backs coach and will continue his special teams duties.

SC State begins preparing for the 2018 campaign Aug. 2 when players report for fall camp.

