McMaster appoints former AG Charlie Condon as chairman of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Gov. Henry McMaster announced today he will appoint former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon as the interim chairman of Santee Cooper’s board of directors begin immediately.

“South Carolina ratepayers simply can’t afford a leaderless Santee Cooper making a year’s worth of decisions – especially at such a critical time in the utility’s history,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As Santee Cooper’s future is studied and debated, I am confident that Mr. Condon’s leadership will result in a much-needed focus on transparency and accountability.”

Currently, a Charleston-area attorney, Condon’s career of public service is marked by eight years as attorney general from 1995 to 2003 and over ten years as solicitor in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

Condon is a 1975 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned his Juris Doctor at the Duke University School of Law.