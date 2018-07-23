SC Dept. of Corrections capture escaped inmate from Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Corrections has apprehended an inmate who escaped from the Wateree Correctional Institute early this morning.

Authorities say inmate Brandon Williams Jones, 24, escaped from prison early Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jones was captured shortly thereafter.

UPDATE: ESCAPE APPREHENSION: Inmate Brandon Jones scdc#00350061 was apprehended. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 23, 2018

Authorities say Jones was sentenced to five years in prison for a second-degree, non-violent burglary charge.

