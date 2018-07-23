SLED and Greenville officials search for missing 82-year-old

Greenville, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is teaming up with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to help with the search of an 82-year-old man last seen at 11:17 a.m. on July 23.

Officials say William Howard Jones, Sr. was last seen on Old Agusta Rd. in Greenville, S.C. He was wearing a purple button-up shirt and beige pants.

He drives a 1994 burgundy Vandura Van with the SC tag DLG 930.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.