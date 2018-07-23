West Columbia PD arrest armed robbery suspect

Jacqueline Lawson,

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened earlier today (7/23) at a Ruby Tuesday’s.

Investigators say 47-year-old William Jody Wingate has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a knife during a violent crime.

Officials say Wingate entered Ruby Tuesday’s with a knife and demanded money from an employee.

Wingate is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.

Share

Related

Urine in Pool Water Can Cause Respiratory Problems...
Boston names 1st black police commissioner: ‘...
Movie Review: The Equalizer 2
ABC Columbia News Update- Tracking Severe Weather

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android