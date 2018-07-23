West Columbia PD arrest armed robbery suspect
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened earlier today (7/23) at a Ruby Tuesday’s.
Investigators say 47-year-old William Jody Wingate has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a knife during a violent crime.
Officials say Wingate entered Ruby Tuesday’s with a knife and demanded money from an employee.
Wingate is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.