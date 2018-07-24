Dating App Dangers: Plenty Of Fish Users Robbed, Assaulted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Dating seems to have become more difficult, but for many, dating apps have made the dating game a lot easier. It seems like all the singles are on one dating app or another.

“Internet dating is a good way to meet people but you actually have to be cautious about what you’re doing,” Tori Allen said. But now, scams and fake profiles are making those on common dating apps more skeptical.

“Make sure you’re in a public place. Don’t meet anyone alone at night,” Allen said.

“I think it’s an interesting way to meet people. I feel like most people do things online these days, so it’s just going with the times. But I think it’s still better to meet people naturally,” Chelsie Kelly said.

Greenville Police say a few men have become robbery and assault victims after making a date with a woman they found on the dating app Plenty of Fish. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, there are plenty of things to do to protect yourself from being scammed.

“The ones we see the problems with are the ones like plenty of fish.com. Things such as those are classified as hookup-sites,” Lt. Chris Lindler said with RCSD.

They say always meet in a busy public place, tell your friends or family where you are going and check in with them throughout the date; and if the pictures seem too perfect, it probably is.

“That’s the chance you take and I think some of the more reputable dating sites do a lot of things to weed that out,” Lindler said.

“The dreaded catfish. People not being who they say they are online. But I think with social media being more connected to people’s profiles these days it’s easier to weed out people who is not who they say they are,” Kelly said.

They also warned not to put too much of your own personal information out there because other criminals go on these sites looking for an easy target for identity theft. Lt. Lindler says never give too much personal information out or money.

“Meet someone face to face, developing a relationship, instead of resorting to typing behind a computer because you never know who’s on the other side,” Larry Johnson said.

“It’s hard but it’s the only way you can actually really meet people and have fun and stuff,” Allen said.

Lt. Lindler says these criminals are crafty, but if you are ever unsure of a person on one of these sites and it looks like a scam, they encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.