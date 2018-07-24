Dog thrown from moving car

Myrtle Beach, SC (WOLO) — A driver in Myrtle Beach who went for a spin is suspected of throwing a passenger out of a moving car. That passenger happened to be a helpless puppy left on the pavement suffering with severe injuries.

Brett Basham says he was a passerby that just happened to be in the area when he saw the puppy fly out of the car window and on to the pavement below. According to him the driver of the red car never stopped, nor did the driver turn around. Instead, Braham says he left the dog lying there with a broken leg and road rash from being catapulted from the vehicle.

Branham says the dog has been transported to a Myrtle Beach vet where he is still looking for a new home, and still in need of help paying for the medical bills to get him back to health. In an effort to help as much as possible, Branham started a Go Fund Me page for the dog they have now named “Good Sam”.

If you would like to donate to help “Good Sam” get back on his paws, you can click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/9uy8k-poor-puppy-needs-help

ABC’s Tori Gessner has more from Myrtle Beach.