Blythewood grad Greg Huegel selected to Groza Award watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced today that Clemson kicker Greg Huegel has been selected to the watch list for the 2018 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

Prior to missing all but three games of the 2017 season due to injury, Huegel was a semifinalist for the award in 2016. That year, he earned second-team All-ACC honors from the conference’s coaches and media after converting 14-of-19 field goal attempts and a school-record 71 extra points. In his debut season in 2015, he earned second-team All-America status from Sports Illustrated after leading the nation with 27 field goals on 32 attempts.

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1 in advance of three finalists being named on Nov. 20. The winner will be announced on Dec. 6.

With Huegel’s selection to the Groza Watch List, members of Clemson’s squad have earned watch list selections for the Maxwell, Bednarik, O’Brien , Doak Walker, Mackey, Rimington, Butkus, Outland and Nagurski awards this year.