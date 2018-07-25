Funeral arrangements announced for Barbara Kennedy-Dixon

The funeral arrangements have been announced for former Clemson great Barbara Kennedy-Dixon.

Obituary & Funeral Home Information: https://www. marcusdbrownfuneralhome.net/ notices/Barbara-Dixon

PUBLIC VIEWING

Friday, July 27, 2018

12 PM to 9 PM

Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

1212 South Main Street

Anderson, SC 29624

BODY PLACED IN THE CHURCH

Saturday, July 28, 2018

11:30 AM

Clemson United Methodist Church

300 Frontage Road

Clemson, SC 29631

FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday, July 28, 2018

1 PM

Clemson United Methodist Church

300 Frontage Road

Clemson, SC 29631

INTERMENT

Saturday, July 28, 2018

3 PM

New Silverbrook Cemetery

430 E. Shockley Ferry Road

Anderson, SC 29624

VISITATION WITH FAMILY

Saturday, July 28, 2018

5:30 PM to 7 PM

Burton Gallery at Littlejohn Coliseum

Perimeter Road

Clemson, SC 29634

NOTE: Please enter the glass doors on the East side of Littlejohn Coliseum near the Bronze Tiger Statue.