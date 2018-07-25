Funeral arrangements announced for Barbara Kennedy-Dixon
The funeral arrangements have been announced for former Clemson great Barbara Kennedy-Dixon.
PUBLIC VIEWING
Friday, July 27, 2018
12 PM to 9 PM
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
BODY PLACED IN THE CHURCH
Saturday, July 28, 2018
11:30 AM
Clemson United Methodist Church
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, July 28, 2018
1 PM
Clemson United Methodist Church
INTERMENT
Saturday, July 28, 2018
3 PM
New Silverbrook Cemetery
VISITATION WITH FAMILY
Saturday, July 28, 2018
5:30 PM to 7 PM
Burton Gallery at Littlejohn Coliseum
Perimeter Road
Clemson, SC 29634
NOTE: Please enter the glass doors on the East side of Littlejohn Coliseum near the Bronze Tiger Statue.