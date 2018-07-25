Governor Challenging Union Vote

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster is joining the Governors of Maine, Tennessee and Mississippi in an effort to overturn the union vote at the Boeing facility in North Charleston.

Flight line employees at the facility voted to join the international association of machinists in May.

The Post and Courier reports the State Attorney General’s Office wrote on behalf of the Governor to the National labor relations board saying the union would threaten the State’s economy.

An attorney representing the union says that argument quote, “strains credibility”.