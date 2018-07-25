Midlands deputies use Narcan to save lives

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – With drug abuse on the rise, deputies are starting to carry a life-saving tool with them at all times.

One Midlands deputy put his life in danger to help an overdose victim before it was too late.

Deputy Greg Parker used the nasal spray that works within 5 seconds on a man last month after being called to the Regency Inn in Columbia.

Parker said, “He wasn’t responding to any kind of stimuli at all. He was very incoherent. His pupils were extremely dilated, you could barely see them. I went ahead a pulled out Narcan, shot him in the arm as soon as the five seconds were up, he went into shock. He threw a right cross that hit me in the face.”

The hit created an open wound and exposed Parker to Hepatitis C, but he has since tested negative for the disease.

Despite this incident, Parker says he will not let this incident stop him from using Narcan again.