Blythewood Warning Residents About Coyotes

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials in Blythewood are warning neighbors to be on the lookout for coyotes.

According to the Blythewood Town Hall’s Facebook page, a pack of coyotes has been seen in Cobblestone by the ponds and meadows over the last several days.

Officials say to make sure to bring in your pets at night and beware if they are allowed out during the day.