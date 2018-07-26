Search for t-shirt bandits accused of theft, assaulting worker

rcsd-suspect-1 (photo: RCSD)

rcsd-suspect-21



Dentsville, SC (WOLO) –The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hopes you can help them locate two people accused of stealing from an area Department store. Authorities say two suspects wanted for robbery they say happened Monday, July 23rd 2018.

Deputies say they were called to the TJ Maxx in the 2 hundred block of Forum Drive for a robbery call. Officials say an employee claims they saw two black women acting suspicious, when they say they noticed that one of suspects took a package of t-shirts to the back of the store before finding an empty package. When the employee attempted to confront the women, Deputies say the employee claims the second woman pepper sprayed before running to the parking lot.

A short time later, police say the suspects came back and pepper sprayed the employee a second time and started to beat him up. The worker suffered minor injuries to his upper and lower body.

If you have any information that can help in the case you’re encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.