Accused Meth Dealer Arrested for 3rd Time in 5 Months

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– An accused meth dealer with a rap sheet a mile long is in trouble with the law again.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says Cody Greene was arrested at a home on Woods Lane Thursday.

Deputies say he was in possession of close to a pound of methamphetamine.

Investigators say this is the third time in five months greene has been arrested for trafficking meth.

He also has previous arrests for pointing a gun at someone, malicious injury to property, and shoplifting