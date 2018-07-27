Accused Meth Dealer Arrested for 3rd Time in 5 Months
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– An accused meth dealer with a rap sheet a mile long is in trouble with the law again.
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says Cody Greene was arrested at a home on Woods Lane Thursday.
Deputies say he was in possession of close to a pound of methamphetamine.
Investigators say this is the third time in five months greene has been arrested for trafficking meth.
He also has previous arrests for pointing a gun at someone, malicious injury to property, and shoplifting