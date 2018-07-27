Clemson’s Lawrence, Wilkins named to Walter Camp watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. ­— The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced today that Clemson defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins have been named to the watch list for the 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Clemson is one of only six schools to have multiple players represented.

Lawrence and Wilkins are two of 50 players — and two of only 12 defensive players — named to the watch list for this year’s award. This preseason, Lawrence and Wilkins have both earned watch list selections for the Bednarik, Outland and Nagurski awards, in addition to collecting preseason All-ACC honors. Wilkins also appears on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy.

Last season, the duo contributed to Clemson leading the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense, passing defense and total defense. The unit’s performance in 2017 marked the first time a Clemson defense led the league in all four defensive categories in the same year.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Story by: Clemson Athletics