Fireflies edged by Augusta in 10 innings Friday

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – Fireflies righty Yeizo Campos turned in one of the best performances of his career on Friday night at SRP Park. The Venezuelan fanned a career-high nine over 4.2 innings in Columbia’s 2-1 loss to Augusta in 10 innings.

Campos (L, 1-3) was brilliant from the sixth inning on after relieving starter Marcel Renteria. Together, the duo shut out the GreenJackets in regulation. For the second time this season (May 7 vs. Lakewood), Columbia (14-20, 48-53) played a game into extra frames that featured no runs. Renteria and Campos scattered six hits over the 10 innings and neither were charged with an earned run.

Carlos Sanchez began the top of the 10th inning at second base for Columbia (as per the new Minor League Baseball extra-inning rule). Giovanny Alfonzo’s single through the left side of the diamond plated Sanchez and the Fireflies took the game’s first lead.

Trevor Abrams led off the home half of the 10th for Augusta (14-21, 51-52) with Logan Baldwin stationed at second. Abrams bunted, aiming to just move the runner to third, but his bunt was too good. Runners were at the corners for Ismael Munguia who blasted a fly ball deep to right field. The sacrifice fly allowed Baldwin to tag from third and tie the score. Moments later, after Abrams reached second base on a passed ball, Heliot Ramos singled in the game’s winning run.

Columbia fell to 6-8 in extra-inning games. Campos and Renteria shined brightest on Friday, but so did Edgardo Fermin. The centerfielder recorded his sixth three-hit game of the year (featuring a pair of doubles on Friday).

The second game of the series between Columbia and Augusta is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 ET from SRP Park. The Fireflies will throw righty Luc Rennie (1-0, 0.83) – who struck out 14 GreenJackets in his prior start on Sunday – and Augusta turns to right-hander Jose Marte (7-4, 3.59).

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio Radio app starting at 5:45 p.m.

Story by: Columbia Fireflies