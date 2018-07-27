Former special education teacher sentenced following fatal DUI accident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A former special education teacher at Lexington Elementary School teacher will spend the next seven years in prison.

In January of last year police say Nicole Wilson ran a stop light at Sunset Boulevard and Ginny Lane hitting another car.

75-year-old Roger Johnson of Cayce was killed in the accident.

Wilson pled guilty to the charges Friday morning.

Police say Wilson had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system when the crash occurred on Highway 378.

Nicole Marie Wilson/Provided

Photo-of-Roger-Wayne-Johnson Roger Wayne Johnson/Provided



According to a report, surveillance video for the Town of Lexington shows that the traffic light was red for five seconds prior to the collision on the night on January 5, 2017.

Wilson never applied break while running through the red light, the report states.

Johnson and his grandchild had to extricated by the fire department.

Police say Wilson was Wilson ordered two pints of beer at D’s Wings in Cayce earlier in the evening, before participating in a kickball game in West Columbia.

Wilson later returned to D’s Wings where police say she ordered another pint of beer.

SLED determined Wilson’s blood alcohol level was .20. The legal limit in South Carolina is .08.