Gamecock great Tyler Webb called up by Cardinals

Former Gamecock Tyler Webb was called up by the St. Louis Cardinals from Triple-A Memphis Friday.

Webb was with Memphis for the last month and made six appearances with the team, posting a 2.19 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of relief.

He joined the Cardinals organization back in June.

Webb was drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft after helping South Carolina win back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011.