Spirit Airlines flight diverted after several passengers fell ill on board

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WOLO) – A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from New York (LaGuardia) to Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. was diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport late Thursday night after an odor developed in a section of the plane, causing passengers to get sick.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said there were no hazardous substances found on board.

Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says firefighters responded to the airport for a potential hazmat situation just after 10 p.m. last night

Evans says approximately 7 to 10 passengers complained of medical issues and were taken to an area hospital.

After passengers de-boarded the plane, members of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Hazmat Team searched it for any hazardous substances. The effort, according to officials, had negative results after “extensive monitoring.”