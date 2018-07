Sumter holds off Florence to advance to American Legion title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter held off Florence Thursday night, 4-2 to advance to the American Legion Championship Friday afternoon at Spirit Communications Park.

With the win, Sumer now faces Chapin-Newberry at 4 p.m. Friday and needs to beat Chapin-Newberry twice to win the championship. If necessary, a second game would begin at 7 p.m.

Chapin-Newberry last won the World Series in 2015.