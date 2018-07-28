‘Be Courageous’ Jehovah’s witness convention at Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)– More than 15-thousand Jehovah’s witnesses are in Columbia for their annual convention.

The theme this year is ‘Be Courageous’.

Members from North and South Carolina and Georgia are expected to be in attendance. The Convention is held simultaneously with hundreds around the World.

The idea is to share practical applications of the denomination’s principles, in everyday life.

The Convention will run through Sunday July 29th.