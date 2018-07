Chapin-Newberry tops Sumter in American Legion State title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In the sixth inning of a 2-2 ball game Friday night, Chase Hood hit the go-ahead RBI to give Chapin-Newberry not only the lead but eventual 4-2 win over Sumter in the American Legion State Title game.

Post 193/24 won its second title since 2015 and now advances, along with Sumter, to the Southeastern Regional in North Carolina.