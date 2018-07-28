City to Host Conversation on Fair Housing and Equal Access

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to speak out on issues regarding Fair Housing? The city is giving you the chance to talk this Saturday.

According to the City of Columbia, the Community Development Department will host a “Speak Out A conversation on Fair Housing and Equal Access.”

Organizers say the quarterly conversations will address different issues regarding Equal Access/Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity.

“Speak Out!” is a conversation with industry professionals, citizens and community activists aimed at addressing best practices and innovative techniques in educating the public on their Fair Housing rights, say city officials.

WHAT: City Community Development’s Quarterly Conversation Session of “Speak Out!”

WHO: City of Columbia Community Development Department, Neighborhood President of District I, industry professional and community activists

WHEN: Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 3730 North Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203 (Woodforest National Bank Office)

For more information, call the Community Development Department at 803-545-3373.