Gamecocks continue 8k in 8 Days Campaign Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecock basketball team continued its “8k in 8 Days” campaign, designed to reach 8,000 Gamecock fans in 8 days by visiting schools, parks and hospitals in an effort to give back to the community.

USC made a stop at Polo Road Park Friday to spend time mentoring kids and teaching them basketball skills, like ball-handling, shooting and passing.