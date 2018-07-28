Officials: Columbia Police mourn death of K-9 due to heat related work injury

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its’ K-9’s.

According to Columbia Police, two year old Turbo, a yellow labrador retriever, experienced a heat-related work injury on Thursday and died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

CPD officials say they will investigate to determine the circumstances of the death or if any policy or procedures were violated.

Turbo had been with CPD for 7 months and was trained in explosive detection, assigned to Master Police Officer D. Hurt, say officials.

Columbia Police ask residents to keep Turbo, MPO Hurt, and the rest of the CPD Bomb and K-9 Units in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.