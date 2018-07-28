SCE&G to do Tree Trimming in Columbia Neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G will perform tree trimming along overhead utility lines in some Columbia neighborhoods.

The tree trimming will take place over the next two weeks.

According to city officials, the following areas will see tree trimming:

Arsenal Hill Neighborhood

Community Improvement Cooperative Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood

Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Robert Mills Historic Association

University Hills

Vista Neighborhood Association

Forest Hills Neighborhood

Heathwood West Neighborhood

Heathwood Park Neighborhood

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Historic Trenholm Buchanan Neighborhood Association

Melrose Heights

Tanglewood Neighborhood Association

Old Shandon Neighborhood

College Place Community Council

North College Place

Windemere Springs Neighborhood Association