Solar Facility Groundbreaking in Pelion

Crysty Vaughan,

PELION, SC (WOLO)–Sunshine means big business in Lexington County.
On Friday, Diamond Energy broke ground on the first of four facilities in Lexington and Barnwell counties.
Friday’s event was at the Pelion site and was attended by Governor Henry McMaster.
The company says the 51 megawatt plants will eventually provide solar energy to homes and businesses in the area. Construction on the facilities is expected to be complete by the end of the year, say officials.

