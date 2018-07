Consumer Watch: Heating and Cooling Saving Tips

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If the cost of cooling your home is heating up your electric bill, here is a consumer watch with tips that can help you save money and perhaps even some sanity when getting ready to dish out dough each month.

According to the US Department of energy, heating and cooling your home makes up nearly half of your home’s energy. So, what can you do to beat the heat, and the costs? Karin Caifa explains.