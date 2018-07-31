Bulldogs report to camp August 2nd

ORANGEBURG, SC– The South Carolina State University football team will report to camp on Thursday, Aug 2 and begin practicing on Friday, Aug.3rd.

Buddy Pough, is entering his 17th season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough is the second winningest coach in school history with a record of 120-64 overall and has led the Bulldogs to six Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.

He needs just nine (9) more wins to become the All-Time Winningest Coach in school history currently held by Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries (128-77-4).

The Bulldogs will then conduct their second practice in a 2:30 p.m. afternoon session on Saturday in helmets. Monday (Aug. 6th) Pough’s team dress out in shells at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday (Aug. 7th) in a 2:30 p.m. workout.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the victor’s side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field during practice.

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Georgia Southern, on Saturday Sept. 1 in Statesboro, GA. Kickoff is 6 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPN.

Season tickets for South Carolina State’s five-game home schedule remain available. Reserved searing is available today and may be purchased by contacting the SC State Ticket Office by phone at (803) 536-8579 or online at www.scsuathletics.com .

Fans interesting in joining the STATE CLUB can visit www.thestateclub.com