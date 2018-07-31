Former Gamecock no longer on Furman’s coaching staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced today that former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw resigned Monday from his position as tight ends coach. Shaw left to take a position in private business.

“Nothing happened (at Furman),” said Shaw Tuesday. “I absolutely enjoyed coaching. A lot of great learning experiences the last six months I’ll be able to carry over into this new venture.”

Shaw, the winningest quarterback in USC history, accepted the coaching job at Furman back in January.

Dru Duke has assumed the squad’s tight end coaching duties.

Duke, a 2018 Furman graduate with a degree in math & economics, served as a student assistant coach for three seasons, including the last two in a quality control capacity.

“Dru has done nothing but impress me from the first day I met him,” said Hendrix in making the announcement. “He has had a unique experience as a student assistant coach, being very involved on both sides of the ball. He has the utmost respect from our coaches and players and we are excited to have him in this new role. Dru is extremely bright and is a very good worker. He is well prepared and has earned this opportunity.”

Duke, an Easley native, joined the Paladin program as a walkon linebacker in 2014. After one year in uniform he began his coaching career as a student assistant, working with both the Paladin offensive line and last year with Furman’s defense.