Four-star quarterback commits to Gamecocks for class of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Just one day after visiting South Carolina, four-star rated quarterback Luke Doty committed to the Gamecocks.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina!!!#SpursUp???????? #WeCocky???? pic.twitter.com/20R9iyLrCS — Luke Doty (@LukeDoty9) July 31, 2018

The 2020 quarterback out of Myrtle Beach High School committed to USC over Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and a few others.

Doty is the sixth-best prospect out of South Carolina and is ranked 307th overall.

He’s the fourth commitment from the class of 2020.