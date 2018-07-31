Four-star quarterback commits to Gamecocks for class of 2020

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Just one day after visiting South Carolina, four-star rated quarterback Luke Doty committed to the Gamecocks.

The 2020 quarterback out of Myrtle Beach High School committed to USC over Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and a few others.

Doty is the sixth-best prospect out of South Carolina and is ranked 307th overall.

He’s the fourth commitment from the class of 2020.

 

 

