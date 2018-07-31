Gamecock forward Justin Minaya joins USA East Coast for Italy tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock sophomore forward Justin Minaya will travel to Vicenza, Italy, this week with USA East Coast, a group of college all-stars set to compete against international competition over a four-day span. The squad will compete against National Teams from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the Vicenza Select (Italy) team at Pala Goldoni Vicenza Arena, Aug. 3-6. USA East Coast will once again be led in 2018 by Hall of Fame head coach Larry Brown.

Minaya averaged 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during his rookie season in 2017-18, with 30 starts on the season. He posted 11 double-figure scoring games, including a season high 17 in a Carolina win over UMass (Dec. 2), and an SEC season high 16 against No. 21 Tennessee (Jan. 20) and at Texas A&M (Feb. 3).

USA East Coast will hold a training camp at Columbia University in New York before departing for Italy on Aug. 1. Minaya marks the most recent Gamecock to participate with the East Coast Squad. Martin served as head coach for the 2014 tour, Carolina director of basketball operations Andy Assaley served as the team’s assistant to the general manager for the 2015 tour, as well as former players Tyrone Johnson (2014), Sindarius Thornwell (2014) and Marcus Stroman (2015), while current Gamecock senior guard Hassani Gravett represented Carolina in 2017.